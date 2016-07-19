The legendary CS:GO plays that got immortalised in the form of map graffiti

The most recent commemorative addition to the game came from the recent ESL One Cologne Major, where Team Liquid’s Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev hit two unscoped AWP shots in a row to beat Swedish powerhouses, Fnatic . Entering the B-bombsite on Cache through heaven, s1mple eliminates one player while falling before flicking to a second kill at absurd range. Here's the video.

The moment highlights a spectacular tournament for both Liquid and s1mple, carving their path to a first North American major final. Map creator FMPONE was quick to post a design to twitter . The mockup, which shows an angelic counter terrorist descending while the scope falls from his weapon, has since been added to the game.