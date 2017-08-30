The Intel Core i7-7700K dips below £300 on Amazon

The Intel Core i5-7600K is technically our favorite gaming processor, however the Intel Core i7-7700K has higher stock clock speeds and hyperthreading technology. If you've got a little extra cash to spend on your CPU, you can get a 7700K for £294 today on Amazon.

The i7-7700K is a Kaby Lake processor, and sees a handful of small improvements over its Skylake equivalent. Those higher clock speeds of 4.2 GHz are the most noticeable, and you can easily overclock to speeds of 5.0 GHz. There's also an upgrade to support hardware encoding and decoding of 4K H.265, but these bonuses are lost when you're using a discrete GPU.

The i7-7700K is for you if you're looking for high speeds and the newest hardware. £294 is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, and you're saving between £20-30 over what it's been for the past few months.

