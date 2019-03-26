The Humble Hot Date Bundle is packed with dating sims and 'suggestive party games'

Looking for something to do tonight? How about a hot date? Or how about a Hot Date Bundle, the latest collection of "visual novels, dating sims, and suggestive party games" from the bundlers over at Humble? For $1, you can have Creature Romances: Kokonoe Kokoro, Highway Blossoms, and Just Deserts—and no, that's not a typo, it's a "sci-fi action dating sim" about an alien invasion and the women of your dreams that takes place in a desert.

But that's a pretty cheap date. Bump it up to beat-the-average and you'll also take home the sex game stalwart Ladykiller in a Bind, the feline seduction sim Purrfect Date, and Genital Jousting, the popular party game about dicks. For a tenner, you'll get into the deeper exotica of G-senjou no Maou—The Devil on G-String Voiced Edition and Sunrider Collection, both of which are partially voiced in Japanese, and for $15 you'll top it all off with Clannad, a tale of life, friendship, and the struggle to find meaning in life through the high school drama club.

The $10 tier will also score you coupons for 20 percent off National Park Girls and Heart of the Woods on Steam, and funds raised will go to support the National Coalition Against Censorship and the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, although you can opt to aim your dollars elsewhere if you prefer—I generally go with Doctors Without Borders. The Humble Hot Date Bundle is available until April 9.