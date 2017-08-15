The Good Life is a newly announced RPG by the creator of Deadly Premonition

SWERY, the creator, nay, genius behind Deadly Premonition, and more recently D4, is crowdfunding for a new "mystery RPG". Dubbed The Good Life, it's all about a small town in England whose inhabitants turn into cats during the night. Interested yet? (You should be).

"The game is set in Rainy Woods, the self-proclaimed 'happiest town in the world'," the description reads." Here, you'll play as Naomi, a photographer from New York who finds herself stuck in this small town in rural England. She's found a way to pay off the massive debt she's accumulated, but she soon discovers that the town is hiding a very bizarre secret..."

That secret, of course, is the aforementioned lycanthropy, but it's not a phenomenon affecting only the townspeople. The protagonist Naomi will also transform into a cat during the night, making it easy to traverse in the agile way most cats can.

"This game will inherit the spirit of Deadly Premonition, my most representative work, but it will also feature a brand new style of gameplay," SWERY writes in an email announcement. "It's a mystery game based on the framework of a 'daily life RPG.' I'm positive that the happiest town in the world and the most bizarre townspeople in the world will capture your heart and pull you deep into their world."

The Fig campaign doesn't launch for another 17-odd days, but you can sign up to be notified when it does over here. In the meantime, here's an amusing photo of Swery dressed up like an English gentleman.