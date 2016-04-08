The first song from the No Man's Sky soundtrack sounds heavenly

We're more than ready to witness a few explosions in the sky when No Man's Sky finally comes out on June 21st this summer. It looks great, even if those skyscraping expectations have been tempered a bit. Concern over exactly how No Man's Sky plays have built up over its several years of slow drip reveals, and we still can't be quite sure what to expect when it arrives on June 21st. But now we can at least get a sense of what it will sound like.

65daysofstatic, the post rock group providing the music for the game, just released Supermoon, a taste of what's to come. They've also detailed soundtrack preorders, one tier of which includes a fancy vinyl boxset. The song is a slow crescendo that gives way to some lovely static guitar and layered electronica—the perfect space discovery companion tune. Put on some headphones, close your eyes, and take a trip through the musical cosmos. If that doesn't do anything for you then, well, godspeed, you bleak spacelord.