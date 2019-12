[VAMS id="yXsThmY1mR2sg"]

This short but sweet Skyrim trailer shows the transition from concept art to in-game locations, mostly showing epic statues and a swift glimpse of the Dark Brotherhood. Sinister cowls: CONFIRMED. We get to see a new magical creatures, including a fire nymph and a big, steaming automaton. Then, at the very end, a sketch of some meat. Mammoth meat: CONFIRMED. We'll be gobbling up those big woolly elephants on November 11 when Skyrim is released.