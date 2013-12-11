The Elder Scrolls Online release date announced; new trailer is live and shouty

Here is my impression of the new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online. *ahem* "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA- *clink* -AAAAAAAAAAAA- *scrape* -AAAAAAAAAA- *smash* - ARRGH!" *Whatever the noise if for a big fireball. Fwoosh, maybe?* If that sounds appealing to you, know that you'll be able to play the game - and so presumably make all of those noises - on the 4th April, 2014.

"In our latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online," states the description, "witness the Alliance War in action as Tamriel's three alliances rally their forces in the heart of Cyrodiil. Are you prepared to face your enemies, conquer their fortifications, and claim the Ruby Throne?" You know what? I'm not sure that I am. Four million people are, though. That's how many applied to the beta, according to the TESO blog's release announcement post .

Earlier in the year, Chris got his hands on the game. You can read his impressions here .