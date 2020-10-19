Popular

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War beta already has some cheaters

By

And console players are once again turning off crossplay to avoid them.

(Image credit: Activision)

It's incredibly embarrassing. We get invited to play some Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War with our buds on their consoles, and what do we do? We infect them with lice. Yep, a new Call of Duty means that once again scoundrels using hacks on PC are ruining it for everyone. 

The Cold War beta is open to all at the moment, and has been extended until October 20, but this opening of the floodgates has allowed the cheaters to experiment with disruptive behavior before the game's even released. There's quite a bit of footage of hacks in action doing the rounds already, and as Eurogamer's noted, console players are responding by turning off crossplay

The MOST blatant and ridiculous aim hack I've EVER seen in a video game 😂 from r/blackopscoldwar

Crossplay is great. It keeps populations up, improves skill-based matchmaking, breaks down arbitrary platform barriers, and it's something loads of people have passionately advocated for—especially when Sony dug its heels in—so it sucks to see it undone by the presence of a comparatively small number of killjoys. It happened in Modern Warfare as well. 

Once the beta ends tomorrow, everything will be wiped clean, making it even more pointless. It's not a shortcut to progression, because there is no meaningful progression, leaderboards or any kind of glory. While no doubt frustrating, however, this will hopefully give Treyarch a better idea of what it needs to prepare for when Cold War launches on November 13. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments