The Borderlands movie is apparently being directed by gore lover Eli Roth

It looks like Gearbox's CEO Randy Pitchford has let loose some info on the Borderlands movie a little too early. Last night, Pitchford revealed that Eli Roth is the film's director in a tweet that was quickly deleted. Fortunately, Kotaku was able to get an image of the tweet before it was pulled.

(Image credit: Randy Pitchford)

Eli Roth directed Cabin Fever and the Hostel films, and he likes movies about hurting people in horrendous ways. Sometimes he hangs out with Quentin Tarantino. His involvement suggests that the Borderlands movie will be a bit on the gory side, though possibly tempered by the series' cartoon violence.

The movie was announced all the way back in 2015, but details were few and far between, with the extended radio silence suggesting it had been shelved. Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage promised this wasn't the case, however, saying that Gearbox was still very much up for the movie. He also had some interesting thoughts on casting, namely that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson should play Claptrap.

We'll hopefully be able to find out more about the adaptation at PAX East on February 27. And earlier tweet promised the reveal of Borderlands 3's second campaign DLC, along with some big announcements, one of which is likely the movie.