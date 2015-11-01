The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth is out now

The Binding of Isaac's Afterbirth expansion is out now, and while the pre-order discount has ended on Steam, you can pick it up for a bit less on Humble for the next day and a bit. (It's a spooky £6.66 in the UK.) The expansion adds "1000+" new rooms, online leaderboards, daily runs, hundreds of new items, an alternate soundtrack and more, adding up to over 100 hours of new content, supposedly.

Isaac fans: I think I know what you'll be doing this Halloween. Here's the full list of features.

Over 100 hours of MORE gameplay

Greed Mode – a whole new way to play, focused on risk/reward

Expanded main game – a new final area with a new final boss

Daily Runs – play a new official run, everyday!

Online Leaderboards – compete for highscore/best time

10 totally new and awesome challenges!

1000+ new room designs, as well as room

MONSTROUSLY UPDATED WEAPON COMBO SYSTEM!

120 new items–not counting tons of new pickups, chests, pills, bombs and cards--taking the item count up beyond 500!

Alternate soundtrack!

Tons of new secret transformations!

MOAR new achievements

And with "uber secrets" including:

Lilith, mother of demons, a totally new playable character

4 new alternate chapters with new enemy types and visual themes

Revised seed code combo system and new special seeds

100+ enemies, with new designs

8 new bosses

Even more rooms FULL OF POOP!

and probably at least 5 other features we can’t remember due to all the crap that we threw into this little monster

Naturally, there's a squishy launch trailer showing a lot of that stuff off. It's below.