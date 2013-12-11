Teslagrad launch trailer charging up for puzzle platformer's Friday release

For all of Nikolai Tesla's real-world achievements, we seem to have mythologised him into a lightning wizard. If he were to see the world today, he might question whether we'd properly engaged with the import of his work. To which Steampunk fans could rightfully say, "shut up, oh great electromage, and check out my cool pipe-powered copper shock gloves." Teslagrad, in case you were wondering, lies firmly on the fantastical side of the man's legacy.

"Use unique electromagnetic powers to discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower and gain new habilities to explore a non-linear world with more than 100 beautiful hand-drawn environments, in a steampunk-inspired vision of old Europe," explains the trailer's description. "Play as a young boy who suddenly finds himself embroiled in a long-forgotten conspiracy, involving the despotic king who has ruled the nation with an iron fist for several years. Jump into an outstanding adventure told through voiceless storytelling, writing your own part." Wait, is short-range teleportation an electromagnetic power now. This science is all flawed!

Teslagrad is due out this Friday, and will be available on the Steams, GOGs and Desuras, as well as the developer's website . It'll cost £7/$10.