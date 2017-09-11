Tell us what you want from the future of GTA Online in our survey

According to Steam Charts, GTA V just had its third highest peak player count since its launch window in August 2017. The numbers show that interest in GTA Online is steadily going up with time, and yet on Steam, GTA V's reviews sit at 'mixed', with 64% of overall reviews being positive (most recently, 68% are positive).

So I'm curious about what you would change in GTA Online, if you play the game with any regularity. Do you want to see new playing spaces? More heists? More Adversary modes? I've created a survey (which you can access here) where I ask a few simple questions about the future of the game. Fill them in, and I'll collate the answers into a feature on PCGamer.com about what you want from the future of the game in a couple of weeks.

There are questions in there about mission types, Shark Cards and technical issues, and if you feel I've missed anything obvious, several of the questions have an 'other' option where you can add your own suggestions. I'll close the survey in a couple of weeks.