Team Dignitas sells League of Legends EU squad to Follow eSports

Team Dignitas announced in September that, with both its North American and European League of Legends squads qualifying for the League Championship Series, it would divest itself of one of them as required by LCS rules. Today it revealed that it will retain its North American team, and that the European squad will compete next year under the Follow eSports banner.

"I am happy to have found who I feel is a great buyer for our EU LCS slot," Team Dignitas Managing Director Michael "Odee" O'Dell said in a statement. "Follow eSports have very similar thoughts on eSports to us and we are happy that they will look after our ex-players."

The Team Dignitas EU lineup will remain largely intact in the move to Follow eSports, with Martin "Wunderwear" Hansen, Chres "Sencux" Larsen, Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup, and Nicolai "Nisbeth" Nisbeth all remaining on the roster. A new Jungler will be announced at a later date, and the team will also begin the search for a new head coach and lead analyst in the near future.

"Our move into the European LCS is something that has everyone at Fe totally amped up," Follow eSports co-founder Marty Strenczewilk said. "The professionalism and excitement that the fans, organizers and players bring to the LCS are almost unmatched across any current eSports league. We’re really happy to have been able to work so well with Odee and Team Dignitas to make this team a reality for us and cannot wait to get started with the new team."

The terms of the acquisition haven't been revealed but sources told the Daily Dot that the final bid was "upwards of $1 million," well beyond the $500,000 offers that were reported in September.

Thanks, @ReDeYe.