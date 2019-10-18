Take a peek at Final Fantasy XIV's new Neir-inspired raid dungeon in this new trailer

The first major update to Final Fantasy XIV since the launch of the Shadowbringers expansion will arrive October 29, and it's bringing a ton of new content to the ever-changing MMO.

A new trailer provides a whirlwind tour of Patch 5.1, which includes the long-awaited YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid, which is inspired by the world and characters of Nier: Automata and designed by Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito.

In that new 24-player raid, players will explore a dungeon called The Copied Factory, where they'll find the round-headed machine lifeforms who populate Nier: Automata. As you can see in the trailer above, it's remarkably faithful to Nier's look and feel, including the weapons and costumes used by 2B.

There's a ton more on the way with this patch, though, including a New Game+ mode for the main scenario quests in Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers; a new trial called Hades (Extreme); new Beast Tribe quests in the Garden of Dreams; readjustments for the ninja, samurai, and summoner jobs; and an overhaul to crafting and gathering.