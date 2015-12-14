System Shock 3 is now official: Let the panting and sweating begin

In case you missed the magic moment last night, Otherside Entertainment's teaser site has now officially revealed that the studio is developing System Shock 3. There's not much to see at this point, but it's finally definitely actually happening!

The site is now dominated by an image of the perfect, immortal machine Shodan, accompanied by a brief audio clip that plays when it loads. Those of you familiar with the first two games will likely notice that it sounds very much like the "real" Shodan, who was voiced by Looking Glass veteran Terri Brosius. I'm guessing that it is in fact her voice, since she's already working with Otherside on its other game, Underworld Ascendant.

A link to sign up for "promotions and updates" leads to a survey that asks, among other things, about your interest in virtual reality. That could indicate that a VR version of System Shock 3 is planned, but it just as well may be Otherside simply testing the waters. Either way, 16 randomly-drawn respondents will win a print of Shodan created by Robb Waters, a designer and artist on the original System Shock who's also working on the new game, so even if you're not normally inclined to fill out surveys, you might want to give this one a go.