Swords of Ditto gets an extended gameplay video

The Swords of Ditto is a neat looking action RPG unveiled in the week leading up to E3. Published by Devolver, it has a minty fresh Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic and, most importantly, a protagonist with a box for a head. There was a trailer issued back then, but now we've got a solid 12 minute video showcasing its gameplay.

It looks fun and straightforward enough: you wander a beautifully illustrated world, whittle down enemy health bars with your sword, talk to whimsical non-violent characters and occasionally bash the hell out of trees.

The game is due to release some time early next year. Here's the video: