Supreme Ruler: Cold War demo out now

If you fancy a spot of in-depth warmongering over the weekend, you might want to check out the new Supreme Ruler: Cold War demo, spotted by RPS . The demo is available to download from the Supreme Ruler site now and the Paradox Youtube channel has a selection of tutorial videos to get you started. The full game will let you take control of the Russians or the Americans in campaign mode, or almost any European country in sandbox mode.

Whichever side you choose to take, you'll have to use espionage, trade, research and lots of tanks to expand your influence. The full game is out now, and available to buy on GamersGate , Direct2Drive and Impulse . Read our Supreme Ruler preview for more.