Supreme Commander 2 v1.2: now with custom AI

A new SupCom 2 patch just dropped on Steam. Some users are having issues with it (which we've addressed in a separate post ), but for those of you who aren't running into trouble, here's what they've changed:
- The pre-order only maps, Emerald Crater, Iskellian Coast, QAI Prototype Facility, Seraphim VII Site, and Weddell Isle, are now available to all. Christmas day!
- New Custom AI difficulty - you can mess with their difficulty level, their overall strategy, build speed and resource modifiers, and even a setting for whether they'll gun for the leader or pick off the stragglers.
- Shield generators now show a range marker bubble when you're placing them and when you mouse over them. The shields are also faction-coloured now.
- New unit: Cybran Mass Converter. OH IT'S ON.
- New exclusions: Artillery and Mass Converters. IT IS NO LONGER ON.
- You can now hit Ctrl+U to hide the interface if you want to take pretty pictures.
- Ai will try not to nuke its own units.
- Added tactical wizard drops.
- (Not really)
- Lots of balance tweaks: nukes are more expensive, Cybran battleships have slightly shorter range, hunkered units aren't affected by the Magnetron, etc.
- All your saved games and replays have been automatically murdered. Your campaign progress escaped unharmed.
Full patch notes are here . As I mentioned above, some users are finding that the game won't start since the patch. Here's how to fix it . They've also added an exclusion that prevents you from using DLC units. But... there's no SupCom2 DLC , right?