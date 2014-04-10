Strike Vector gets free Challenge Mode and map

Strike Vector is a damn good game. As I said in my review , it's an old school arena shooter like Quake III and Unreal Tournament, but with quick and brutal aerial dogfights. One of my biggest problems with the game is that it didn't do a very good job of explaining how to play it. The latest free update might help address that issue.

The biggest addition here is the new solo challenge mode, which consists of 20 quick challenges. In each, you'll have to go through gates in order to reach the finish line, and some gates will require you to complete various objectives (like shooting targets), before you can go through them. Each challenge will also have its own friend and world leaderboard.

Hopefully, this will better teach players two of the most important skills in the game: weaving in and out of structures to avoid the enemy, and that it's better to stop, shoot, and flee rather than just stay still or fly around aimlessly.

The update also fixes a few bugs and adds a new map. Strike Vector is currently 50 percent off, making it $12.49/£9.49, and it's easy to recommend at that price.