Story recap: StarCraft and Brood War in three minutes

It's been a while since you've played the campaign of StarCraft 1, hasn't it? Something about a race of spiritual blue aliens and collecting rare minerals...or was that Avatar? It's hard to keep it all straight, and when you introduce the triple-crossing intrigue of Brood War, things get even crazier. So to refresh the events of the previous games and prepare you to catch all the back-story references coming in tomorrow's StarCraft II release, PC Gamer presents a super-quick version of StarCraft 1 and Brood War in under three minutes. View the video after the jump.

If you want the longer (way longer) version, check out this YouTube collection of every cutscene, briefing and in-mission story dialogue .