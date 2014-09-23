Steam has over 100 million active accounts, added 1,300 new games in the past nine months

Valve casually announced today that there are over 100 million active Steam accounts. That is a lot of active Steam accounts. That's approaching the population of Mexico.

The press release announcing today's store update also notes that 1,300 new games have been released on Steam in the past nine months for a total of "over 3,700 titles." It's pretty crazy that such a big percentage of Steam's library was released in less than a year. The gates are open, and the new features introduced today are meant to better connect those 100 million users with Steam's rapidly growing library.

So far, it feels like a big improvement over the old page (granted, just about any change would have been welcome). One of the new features is Steam Curators—we've made our own curation page if you want to follow us. For more on what's changed, read about the announcement here .