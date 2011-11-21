Stay Mod-ern: 25 Awesome Mods for Modern Games

Nothing speaks to the power and flexibility of the PC platform quite like game modding. Dedicated groups of hardcore fans toil for months on end to bring us a massive offering of new gameplay modes, tweaks, rebalances, texture packs, content packs, and total conversions that improve, expand, and transform the games we love.

Ok, so 90% of mods are still about furries, 3d porn, and sticking Mario's head on Darth Vader's body. But when not about lust or rampant copyright infringement, mods offer some of the most unique and interesting content in gaming. Here are some of our favorite mods from recent gaming history.

Have a favorite mod/tweak/total conversion you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments!

Skyrim - FXAA Injector

We'll start off the list with a few entries from Skyrim. Despite the game being out for just a week and no official modding tools being released yet, modders have gone to town. The FXAA Injector is a nice little mod that tweaks FXAA settings for better shading and post-processing effects with minimal performance drop.