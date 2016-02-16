Star Citizen single-player and persistent universe will be available separately

Roberts Space Industries has announced an update to Star Citizen's purchase options, allowing potential spacefarers to opt into the single-player content exclusively. Basically, $45 gets you either the "Squadron 42" campaign or the core Star Citizen offering, which is the persistent, MMO-like component. Once you've bought either, the other can be had for $15 – meaning everything can be purchased for $60 (though that's subject to change).

Still, the two packages are part of the same game, RSI insists, and will still influence each other in the event users opt to buy both down the track. "The package split does not change the fact that Star Citizen and Squadron 42 are part of the same game universe, or the fact that the games are functionally connected," the announcement reads.

"You will access Squadron 42 through the same game client. And your performance in Squadron 42 will still have an impact on your career in the persistent universe, whether you buy both segments together or if you choose to add one further down the line." Those who purchase Squadron 42 alone will still have access to Arena Commander.

The move is the first in RSI's plans to adjust the price of Star Citizen while keeping early adopters on side. "With the package split, we’re accomplishing this objective without increasing the amount of money needed to join the persistent universe. The ‘package split’ is the first introduction of the anticipated a la carte option: you can pick which part of the game you’re interested in, for now the single player campaign or the persistent universe, and then can choose whether or not to purchase the other module as an add-on."

These changes only affect sales made after February 14: everyone who pledged beforehand will retain access to both components.