Popular

Star Citizen celebrates major update with $275 ship

By

Star Citizen 1

A huge update for Star Citizen has been released by Cloud Imperium Games. The update introduces two new ships, the Retaliator and the Gladius, which you can buy for $275 and $90 respectively. Yeah, that's real money. If you want to experience the new damage system, which looks amazing, you'll need a Gladius—but it will eventually be rolled out to other ships.

The update also includes a test version of a new landing system, as well as a number of UI tweaks and other fixes. You can read the full patch notes here. To date, Star Citizen has raised a staggering $75,845,749 from 847,970 backers. No solid release date has been set yet, but it's looking likely that the final game will be ready in 2016.

Andy Kelly

If it’s set in space, Andy will probably write about it. He loves sci-fi, adventure games, taking screenshots, Twin Peaks, weird sims, Alien: Isolation, and anything with a good story. He lives in Yorkshire and spends far too much time on Twitter.
See comments