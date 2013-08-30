Square Enix reverses policy on Final Fantasy XIV video monetization

A decision by Square Enix to prohibit the monetization of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn content on YouTube and other video streaming sites has been reversed , according to updated policy language on the game's website.

Previously, as Penny Arcade Report points out, Square didn't want to allow ads to be run alongside commentaries and Let's Play videos on sites like Twitch.tv and YouTube. This would have kept YouTubers, many of whom run ads and get paid for their work, from reviewing games like FFXIV, out of fear that they would get a strike against their channel and risk termination from the site.

Square Enix today updated its policy, though as of this writing, the stance may seem contradictory. The applicable new language in the game's Materials Usage License reads as follows:

"You may not use the Materials for any sales or commercial use, meaning you cannot receive license fees or advertising revenue, except as part of the partner programs operated by YouTube.com, Twitch.tv, Ustream.tv, or similar programs. If the operator of a partner program seeks to confirm our policy, please point them to this page as we do not have the resources to respond to all requests."

But just below that statement, under "Guidelines for Videos," the license seems to contradict itself:

"You may not monetize your video via the YouTube partner program or any similar programs on other video sharing sites."

A comment provided to PC Gamer by Square Enix appears to acknowledge the confusion surrounding its policies:

"Our revised stance is reflected in the first part of the statement. The second part unfortunately was not updated to reflect these changes but we are working to rectify this and apologize for any confusion we have have caused."

The new decision should free up suitably-partnered streamers to use Final Fantasy XIV, which went live this week, to their heart's content.