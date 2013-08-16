Space Hulk launch trailer brings honour and righteous death

There's something about the word "space" that makes anything that's prefixed with it seem more exciting. Sending Space Marines into a Space Hulk? That sounds tense and dramatic. Sending plain old marines into a regular Hulk? That sounds like a military-ordered endoscopy into Bruce Banner. Also dramatic, but not quite the same as a turn-based tactical adaptation of the Warhammer 40K board game. Probably a good job that it's the latter that's now available.

I have detected a launch trailer... Aboardaspacehulk.

Space Hulk is out now on Steam for £22.99 / $29.99