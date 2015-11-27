Sony is officially implementing PS4 to PC streaming

Well, this is awkward. Five days after a studio announced its intention to release a third-party PS4-to-PC streaming tool, Sony has announced it plans to release an official one. The news comes via a Tweet by Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida, who confirmed the functionality was coming.

"Some people asked if we plan to provide Remote Play function to PC, and yes, we are indeed working on an official application for PC/Mac," he wrote, followed by a whimsical smiley face.

That's likely to come as bad news to Twisted. The developer intended to charge for its streaming application, and if Sony's current streaming implementation with Xperia phones and the Vita is anything to go by, their tools will be free.

Still, there's no word on whether Sony will allow mouse and keyboard compatibility with the streaming, which is probably the only real benefit for PC gamers.