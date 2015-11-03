Sonic Lost World dashes onto PC

Sonic's latest runabout has made the transition from WiiU to PC. Gaming's most famous small woodland animal has teamed up with cackling human beach ball Doctor Robotnik for a journey back to a time when character concepts didn't have to make any sense and that was okay. Lost World costs £19.99 / $24.99 and is out on Steam and the Humble Store now.

Lost World mixes 2D Sonic levels with 3D assault courses in a journey through seven themed worlds. Expect scorching colour palettes, speed bumpers and lots of upside-down bits on your quest to bump into the Deadly Six at tremendous speed, killing them. The PC edition includes the "NIGHTMARE ZONE DLC" which adds a level featuring environments and monsters "inspired by" the much loved Nights into Dreams.

After a quick look it seems to be a cursory port, but functional enough. You can alter the resolution and toggle grass, shadows and depth of field. The system specs are pretty low (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1GB) / ATI Radeon HD 5850 (1GB) GPU recommended), so it should be easy for most PCs to hit the 60fps needed to best sell Sonic's speed.

And there's a launch trailer, of course. Here it is.