Sniper Elite V2 shoots a man in the eye through his own scope from quite far away

Sniper Elite V2's kill cams will stretch every shot into a macabre, slow motion short film designed to show the bone-shattering consequences of every bullet. Ew. This one in particular shows how Sniper Elite's carefully modelled bullet physics will reward exceptional moments of skill. Shooting a sniper through his own scope is surely about as impressive as a shot can be. We'll have to see if Remedy can better it in future. It looks as though this is the first in a weekly series of grisly death cams. It's out on May 4.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
