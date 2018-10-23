Shadowhand dev unveils turn-based card battler Ancient Enemy

Ancient Enemy is the next project from Grey Alien Games, the studio responsible for Regency Solitaire and last year's Shadowhand. The "unusual, strategic RPG card game" marks a collaboration between Grey Alien and Big Robot's Jim Rossignol, includes artwork from illustrator Jen Pattison, and is supported by Thomas Was Alone developer Bithell Games. Which is quite a line up.

So what's it all about? Here's the skinny from the dev's website:

Awakening from centuries of slumber, a fallen mage returns to battle twisted folkloric foe across sprawling, ghostly landscapes. His ultimate destination: the nameless antagonist, a dread nemesis waiting patiently in the dark fastness of a monstrous citadel, his Ancient Enemy.

With that, you'll embark on a quest inspired by British mythology wherein you'll collect cards, capture enemy bases, recruit henchmen and conjure magical spells via the process of turn-based card battles.

Expect faster clashes than the dev's previous card-based outings, a familiar degree of challenging strategy and the ability to "draw power from the stone circles, drive back the blight. Crack open the secrets of the dark land, and see the myths spill out". Interesting!

"This is a long-overdue collaboration between myself and Jake," says Big Robot's Jim Rossignol, "and it’s fantastic to be working with Jen, whose art I have admired for years. We’re all having a lovely time."

More information on all of that can be read here.

Disclaimer: Jim Rossignol worked at PC Gamer some time ago.