Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 trailer shows gorgeous jungles

Lara has stolen a bad dagger and accidentally triggered the end of the world—oh no! That's as much plot as I gleaned from our hands-on session earlier this year. The E3 2018 trailer shows us some of that self-doubt, but it also shows some beautiful vistas of wide open jungle we might get to explore when the game comes out on September 14.

The trailer focuses on Lara's personal crisis, which means lots of cutscene clips, but there are a few snippets of identifiable gameplay in there. I love the giant spinning boss pillar—exactly the sort of ridiculously overcomplicated ancient trap I've come to love in the Tomb Raider series.

For more on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, check out our cover feature from a few weeks back, which delves into the themes the devs want to explore in the third part of the reboot trilogy.