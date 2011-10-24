Serious Sam: The Random Encounter launches on Steam with a live-action trailer (of sorts)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZmLptCae1k

Often have I turned my face toward a deaf heaven and cried, "Why can't Serious Sam be a turn-based RPG?"

Apparently, it can. In a shocking turn of events, Serious Sam: The Random Encounter, from indie developer Vlambeer, follows Sam into something that looks a lot like an SNES-era JRPG. To judge from the trailer above, however, The Random Encounter has one big advantage over its predecessors: it knows exactly how ridiculous it is.

The Steam page promises turn-based battles, "serious strategy," and a "challenge mode" in which players battle endless waves of enemies until they are overcome and sent to leaderboard Valhalla. I'd love to tell you more, but words fail when faced with something like this.

You can get Serious Sam: The Random Encounter via Steam .