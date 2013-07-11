Second Life developer acquires indie distribution site Desura

Second Life 's big on encouraging players to get creative with the making of stuff. I mean, you totally remember the first time you first entered the grid and randomly got handed a new (and possibly not safe-for-work) body part by some stranger, right? Well, developer Linden Lab has now gone and acquired indie digital distribution site Desura. It may seem like an odd pairing, but when you consider how mod-friendly Desura is, it kind of makes sense that Linden Lab would get behind that buzzing beehive of player-created content.

"We're looking forward to growing both Desura's global community of gamers and its fantastic portfolio of thousands of games, mods, and other content," says CEO Rod Humble in Linden Lab's press release . "Our aim is to invest and support the Desura team in making it the most open and developer-friendly platform in the world."

No details were provided on whether Linden Lab had any big changes in mind for Desura's future, so for now, Desura dwellers can continue using the service as usual. Still, it's interesting to note what else is in Linden Lab's portfolio other than Second Life—for instance, last year the beta for world-shaping universe Patterns was released, and it's also got something called Creatorverse tucked away in there. In other words, it's really interested in what players can come up with. And given that Desura's been the birthplace of mods-turned-commercial-games such as Guncraft , it'd be very interesting to see if Linden Lab continues to leverage the Desura community in helping developers bring more super-cool mods to an audience.