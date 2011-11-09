Popular

Saints Row 4 confirmed, will be "wilder" than Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row: The Third isn't quite out yet, but THQ executive VP Danny Bilson has already confirmed to CVG that a fourth entry is in the works. "Like any game, if you have a great creative core to it you just keep exploiting that core," he says.

"I know what Saints Row 4 is about and it is wilder than this one," he adds, comparing the new sequel to Saints Row: The Third.

Having played it, it's hard to see how the next Saints Row could be any wilder without the entire game being set in a city-sized zoo full of ride-able giraffes. We look forward to exploiting Saints Row: The Third's "creative core" when it comes out on November 15 in the US and November 18 in Europe.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
