Rumour Time: Dragon Age 3 postponed until 2014?

The LinkedIn resume of an EA Shanghai level designer suggests that Dragon Age 3: Inquisition may now miss its vague "late 2013" release date. Kotaku spotted that the developer, who had done work for DA3 earlier in the year, updated his profile to say, "scope of the DAIII has been chaged [sic], which will target next gen platform [sic] and will be postpone [sic] to 2014."

The profile is now unavailable, presumably after EA deployed Strike Team: PR to stand in the relevant offices, glowering.

That the game may not make its 2013 target isn't a huge surprise. At this stage, any far off release date prediction is about as accurate as throwing a dart in a calendar. But the promise of development for the next round of consoles is interesting. Like it or not, multi-platform games are currently bound by the limitations of this generation of seven year old hardware.

That ties in somewhat with what we know of Bioware's ambitions for Dragon Age 3, which suggest a larger size and scope than what's gone before. We've already heard reports that the game will be more open-world than before , and that one DA3 level will be as big as all the levels in Dragon Age 2 .

Thanks, Gamespot .