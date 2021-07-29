Rocket League gets James Bond's suave Aston Martin DB5

James Bond is classy, Rocket League is classy, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that the two are coming together. Specifically, Rocket League is getting James Bond's Aston Martin DB5, which appears in several of the films: Goldfinger, Thunderball, GoldenEye, and a bunch of others.

The vehicle hits Rocket League's item shop on July 29 and costs 1100 credits, which is roughly $10 in real world money. That's a tad steep for a cosmetic, but it's James Bond, and James Bond is classy, and classy things are expensive. If it was cheap, it'd probably be an outrage. It'll sound the part too, with "one-of-a-kind Engine Audio" and wheels that look like—you guessed it—wheels you'd find on an Aston Martin DB5.

This is presumably happening because there's a new Bond film coming out in September—No Time To Die—which is the 25th Bond film, will star Daniel Craig, and will feature a DB35. Everything happens for a reason.

The DB5 has appeared in a bunch of Bond-related games in the past, most recently as a DLC for Forza Horizon 4. By far the most distinguished appearance of the car is in 007 Racing, which is a game I still can't believe exists. But I'm glad it does. Just look at it: