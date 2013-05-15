Road Not Taken trailer teases poetry-inspired indie roguelike

Road Not Taken is an upcoming, abstract roguelike that draws its name and inspiration from probably the most misunderstood poem in the history of the English language . Under development by Spry Fox, it bills itself as "A puzzle about life and loss," and is slated for later this year.

Speaking to The PA Report , designer Daniel Cook shared his reasoning behind choosing the genre he did for this project. “One thing I love about roguelikes is that they provide almost a pointillist form of world building,” he said. “Each object behavior and visual is an opportunity to point a little bit of paint on the canvas. And together, over dozens of playthroughs and interactions, the bigger theme is revealed.”

Other details are hard to come by, but Cook also told the report there will be a section similar to Jason Rohrer's Passage , which I found very deep and affecting. You can read the official announcement and keep up with the development on Spry Fox's blog .