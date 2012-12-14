Resurgent Guild Wars 2 tops PC download chart

MMO stands for Me Must Own, it would seem, after Guild Wars 2 stormed to the top of the latest PC download chart.

It's a few months since the rich, sprawling masterpiece was released, but NCsoft's RPG sequel is the present most coveted by shoppers at online retailer Green Man Gaming as we nudge towards Christmas.

There's no doubting the game's quality – it scored our 94% and an editor's choice gong. It is, however, surprising to see the game nudge ahead of Far Cry 3 (EU Only) at number two in the chart and some as-yet-unreleased hot property in the form of Tomb Raider at number three. Lara Croft was going great guns in last week's best-sellers list, topping the tree for pre-order games.

The rest of the list features some familiar favourites including a clutch of former chart-toppers. But one soldier back for another tour of duty is EA's Battlefield 3 . It's as if Black Ops II never happened…

Here's the full top ten PC download chart:

1. Guild Wars 2

2. Far Cry 3 (EU Only)

3. Tomb Raider (pre-purchase)

4. Borderlands 2

5. XCOM: Enemy Unknown

6. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

7. Battlefield 3

8. Assassin's Creed 3

9. Football Manager 2013

10. Hitman: Absolution