Resident Evil Revelations 2 will be an episodic release; first trailer revealed

An unexpected revelation: Resident Evil Revelations 2 will be released episodically. The sequel to the 3DS Resi—later ported to PC —will arrive in four weekly episodes. If you follow that announcement through to its logical conclusions, we are going to be in for some ridiculous cliff-hangers.

"Each of the four episodes will feature hours of terrifying gameplay ending with dramatic cliff-hangers that will leave players fully engrossed and anticipating the next twist in the gripping horror story," explains a press release. Sure, they say "dramatic", but they almost certainly mean "ridiculous".

While episodes will be available to buy separately, a "Complete Season" edition will also be made available–guaranteeing immediate access to each release, much like Telltale has done with their most recent games.

In addition to the episodic news, Capcom have also released the first trailer for the game. Er, games, I guess? Weekly game bits?

The first Revelations was something of a return to the series' slower, survival roots. The sequel will star Resi 2's Claire Redfield and newcomer Moira Burton—daughter of Barry "Jill Sandwich" Burton.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 is due out early next year.