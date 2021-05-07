Short on money in Resident Evil Village? The in-game currency is called Lei, and you need to collect as much of it as possible to spend in The Duke's Emporium. There are a few ways to line your pockets with coins, but you need to be careful when clearing out your inventory.

As you venture deeper into Resident Evil 8's story, you'll want to purchase more powerful weapons to protect yourself. However, these come with a hefty price tag. I'm here to help you get your hands on the best weapons like the Magnum. Here's how to make money in Resident Evil Village, and some helpful tips to help you get more bang for your buck.

Resident Evil Village money tips

Kill enemies

This is one of the earliest and easiest ways to make money. Some enemies may drop ammo, gunpowder, and other useful resources. However, you can make a fair amount of cash by popping Lycan skulls in the village, and shooting winged enemies clean out of the air on the roof of the castle. The amount of Lei you'll receive will vary per enemy, but every little helps.

Break crates, pots, and glass cabinets

If you're a seasoned Resident Evil player, you'll be used to breaking wooden crates by now, but you'll also want to break ornate pots and slash away at glass cabinet doors, particularly in Castle Dimitrescu. Similar to enemies, you'll usually pick up items like lockpicks, ammo, and treasures, but occasionally you'll find a small bag of Lei. Finding treasures is essentially like finding free cash as they're in the game solely for you to sell to the Duke.

Don't sell your ingredients or lockpicks

You still need herbs to craft First Aid Meds for healing, but you can hunt for animals in Resident Evil Village. Rather than rushing off to the shop to sell your meat, I advise that you hold onto it and save it for recipes. These give you permanent buffs that are far more valuable than some Lei.

I'd also urge you to avoid selling your lockpicks. There are so many ways to make money that it's not worth the trade. Keep all your lockpicks and use them for their intended purpose: to open locked drawers and cabinets. Often, you'll unearth treasures as a result, and those are worth more anyway.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Sell treasures...

Speaking of treasures, you can check whether an item is key to the story, or safe to sell by checking your inventory. You can't accidentally sell key items, thankfully. Head to the treasures tab to check out what you've collected so far, and how valuable those items are. Crystal body parts and weapons will appear here as you kill more enemies, and small statues and trinkets can be found in this menu, too. There are also combinable treasures that you won't want to sell immediately, but I'll get to these in a moment.

... and old weapons

There are several pistols and shotguns in Resident Evil 8 and all of them have specific attachments that you can find and buy. As you'd expect, these weapons are more powerful than the ones you start with, so as a general rule, buy the new firearms when you come across them.

Handguns (apart from the Magnum) all, naturally, use handgun ammo, and shotguns, shotgun ammo. So, you can sell your current weapons for new ones guilt-free. If you've upgraded your weapon, or equipped attachments, don't sweat it. The Duke keeps your firearm in his shop and you can buy them back at any time. It goes without saying that you shouldn't dump all your weapons in The Duke's Emporium unless you have a replacement in mind.

Resident Evil Village treasures: Which to combine

While I recommend selling your treasures promptly, it's worth holding onto some of them. I came across some combinable treasures that require two or more parts to make them very valuable. Towards the end of the game you'll need a big bank of Lei to afford the best items, so read each of your treasures' descriptions carefully. Here are the Resident Evil Village combinable treasures I've discovered so far, and how to find them:

Image 1 of 3 Madalina head location (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 3 Madalina body location (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom)

Miss Madalina doll (20,000 Lei):

Madalina (Head): In the well near the Garden, on the way to House Beneviento.

In the well near the Garden, on the way to House Beneviento. Madalina (Body): In the small building next to the Luthier's House in West Old Town.

Wooden goat (15,000 Lei):

(Head):

(Body):

Image 1 of 4 Necklace with two holes location (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 4 Pigeon Blood Ruby location (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 4 Large Pigeon Blood Ruby location (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Capcom)

Dimitrescu's Necklace (three parts):