Volition's upcoming blow-up-everything shooter has a new trailer out showcasing the plot, which introduces bug-like aliens to the previously all human-on-human violence sci-fi universe. Sadly, it doesn't show off the part of the game I'm most looking forward to: the magnet gun, which spectacularly rips apart the environment by attaching super-powered magnets to any two points and collapsing them together. Anyway, click through to watch the trailer, and circle May 31 on your calendar to signify RFA's release date.
Red Faction: Armageddon trailer encounters Martians
