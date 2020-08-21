Ray tracing has failed to deliver on its promise

Ray tracing was the great hope for Nvidia's current generation of graphics cards, and the main reason given for their high costs. Yet here we are on the dawn of the next-generation, and I'm still waiting for a ray tracing game that I actually give a damn about.

Don't get me wrong, there have been some impressive examples of the tech: the reflections of Battlefield V, the shadows of... erm... Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and the global illumination of Metro Exodus are all good. But they're not jaw-droppingly awesome.

We even got one game that went all out to include as many of these effects as possible—I am of course talking about Control, which genuinely made for some beautiful scenes. Even here though, I didn't feel like ray tracing was actually doing much to improve, or even change, gameplay.

And so, nearly two years after the release of the first RTX-capable card, the insanely expensive Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, there still isn't anything that really stands out as a must have ray tracing experience. The biggest problem for ray tracing is that games have got really good at faking what we see, and all the games mentioned look really good even without the ray tracing cleverness.

Metro Exodus is a case in point. It has a lot of work to do when you enable global illumination, and while it looks great, the performance hit is significant. Turn it off, and it's still a really good looking game. It helps that you spend a lot of time in the dark of course, but even so, games are just really good at convincing us that we're in a real world.

The same is true in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Yes the ray traced shadows are really good, particularly in the party scene at the beginning of the game, but even here the non-ray traced shadows are fine. Run the game at the highest quality settings, and you're going to get a great visual experience, even if the shadows aren't always quite 'perfect'. More importantly at no time did I feel the quality of the shadows impacted gameplay.

One of the reasons for this is obviously that the market for ray tracing hardware is small compared to the size of the PC market as a whole. Why would anyone create a game that the vast majority of people couldn't experience. You could make an argument that that is exactly what Valve did with Half-Life: Alyx, but that is something of a special case. Although as an aside, It is one game I've played since the release of the RTX 2080 Ti where I genuinely wished it did have some ray traced reflections, shadows, etc.

There's a problem there though, and that problem is the performance hit calculating all those rays introduces. As Turing was the first generation of GPUs to feature real time ray tracing hardware, it's reasonable that not everything is running optimally. Even so, the performance hit is significant, especially at higher resolutions, where even a $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti struggles to keep up.

Nvidia has a solution to this in the form of DLSS, which helps offset the performance hit by rendering at a lower resolution and then upscaling, using the power of machine learning. The initial implementation suffered from numerous artefacts, but the second iteration, as found in the likes of Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries, Control, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood does a much better job. In fact DLSS 2.0 is one of the saving graces from this whole generation, but that's a piece for another day.

The whole narrative that ray tracing is the future of gaming seems to have gone quiet lately too: we've had Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Deliver Us the Moon and a few other minor titles, but very little so far in 2020. That is set to change with one of the most anticipated titles of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 could also do wonders, whenever that actually gets released. I'm still hopeful that Atomic Heart will pull something special out of the bag as well, but by the time these games hit, we'll probably be on the second generation of ray tracing cards.

To be fair, Nvidia hasn't been idle. It tried to inject some path traced loveliness into the veritable classic that is Quake II. Quake II RTX took the 1997 masterpiece and slashed framerates in order to add a few pretties to its boxy environments. Regardless of how rose-tinted your glasses may be, Quake II has not aged well, and you absolutely cannot convince me otherwise. It may have been great at the time, but the 23 years since its release have not been kind. Adding ray tracing to Quake II seemed frankly ridiculous to be honest.

This made for one of those strange moments where I felt I was living in a completely separate reality to everyone praising it. I'm sorry, but giving bullets a subtle glow as they blaze down corridors is not something I've been crying out for. Admittedly the water looked alright, and obviously much better than it originally did all those years ago, but that's hardly had me rushing back to find keys, collect ammo, and shoot eight polygons masquerading as the Strogg.

Another classic getting the path tracing treatment is Minecraft. Minecraft with RTX seemed to have so much potential. The various screenshots and videos that were released prior to its Beta launch had me genuinely excited. The shafts of light coming through trees, the delightfully rendered water, and the glow of lava all made for an upgrade to everyone's favourite block-based game that genuinely seemed worth waiting for.

And then it launched. With its limited maps and the now customary performance hit, and my interest dwindled almost instantly. It could still turn out to be something, but I'm not convinced.

There is the hope that the consoles getting ray tracing support will help things here. This is especially true if you're looking forward to spiderman having a perfect reflection in a puddle. The fact that AMD and Intel will be joining the party should help as well, although we really need these to be more than half-arsed implementations if the technology is going to move forward. I fear AMD's and Intel's implementation will just be check boxes on a feature list.

Frustratingly it's probably Nvidia that will drive ray tracing forward more than anyone, and charge us all a small fortune for the privilege. If the rumours for the RTX 3090 (or whatever it's called) are to be believed, and Nvidia is asking $1,400-$1,600 for a graphics card, then I need more than the promise of ray tracing. I need ray tracing that makes a difference.