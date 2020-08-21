Actually, ray tracing is just getting started

We're doing this then, are we? First-gen performance-tanking pretties are a waste of time... that's where we're at? People spending big bucks on Turing were always going to suffer from early adopter syndrome, but real-time in-game ray tracing had to start somewhere, and before you come at me asking why we need it in the first place when devs have gotten mind-blowingly good at faking all manner of baked-in lighting effects, imma get to that in a minute.

RTX Off We're not a hive mind here on PC Gamer—Alan has a very different take on this.

But trust that it had to happen. And Nvidia decided to be the company to take the hit, sacrificing the Turing generation of GPUs to the lords of the realistic photons. Luckily for Jen-Hsun it had no real competition at the time.

AMD was way off releasing Navi, or anything that could possibly compete with the RTX 20-series, and so it had the market for high-end graphics cards to itself. In the end there was no real hit to take because of this, no other place for enthusiasts to pick up a new, more powerful GPU. And so Nvidia could price with impunity, and the 20-series enthusiasts became ray tracing's early adopters almost by proxy.

So why did real-time ray tracing need to happen in-game? For the same reason it's been used in movie studios for years: for rapid iteration and so companies don't have to spend either time or money creating baked lighting effects that look almost as good as the real thing when some super-clever hardware can do it real-time by copying physics. When games were just a long line of corridors faking lighting effects wasn't an issue, but now we've got vast open worlds, with dynamic day/night cycles and weather patterns, and faking all that lighting is a royal pain in some dev's ass.

When it just works™, and no-one will ever have to pre-bake lighting effects for game worlds, and development resources will be freed up to work on other areas. As these sorts of tools always say, it takes the painful grunt work away so devs can work on other, more creative avenues. And it doesn't just potentially make development easier, ray traced effects genuinely look better, more like the real world.

Cyberpunk 2077 will give RTX some love for sure. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

That's the future, when ray traced effects are a ubiquitous standard in gaming, whether on PC or console, and we end up at a point where no-one even mentions it because it's now just called 'game lighting'.

But today, most especially in this first generation of RTX GPUs, ray tracing is a resource-hog. The computational demands are brutal, especially when you're going all-out on the fanciest of effects. Sure, some soft shadows, effective reflections, or a little gloomy global illumination here and there isn't going to change the world, but there's a realism to these effects I really notice when they're missing.

It's like I now see all the tricks devs have been pulling for years when I switch back to Battlefield V on my last-gen Nvidia card, or on my AMD RX 5700-powered office rig. To be honest, it's kinda like when I first tried G-Sync and then actually saw the juddering effect I'd been unconsciously putting up with from enabling V-Sync all these years.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

But yeah, ray tracing isn't literally game changing, and I don't think it ever will be, at least not in terms of directly affecting gameplay. Because ray tracing is just about making a world more real, more immersive, and sadly the difference that turning on those effects makes is almost always subtle. Minecraft with RTX notwithstanding… The real problem right now is turning on those subtle effects equates to a performance hit that's not commensurate with the visual improvement for the end user, often even on a $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti.

Here's hoping Nvidia's Ampere, and the RTX 3090, lives up to the promise of negating the performance hit of enabling DirectX Raytracing effects. Now, I'm not saying just buy it, but I wouldn't be surprised if ray tracing performance gets a serious uplift in the next month. Just probably still not $1,400 worth of uplift though, eh?

But real-time ray tracing is not a scam, it's just still early days for something that will eventually just be an accepted part of gaming.