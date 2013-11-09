Quake Live to become standalone game, player stats should transfer to new version

Browser-based shooter Quake Live will be reintroduced as a standalone, downloadable game by the end of the year. An official update on its forums cites changes in the way plugin-based games are supported by popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

"This change will allow us to have greater control over the game environment, and more tightly integrate the game with the online components going forward," report the developers in the announcement. "Some of these benefits will be apparent from day one: getting in and out of games is a smoother experience, and you will be able to view server pings from the match browser before joining the game to better judge connection quality."

There's no firm date on when the move to a client-based launcher will take place, but the developers are currently taking applications for beta testers to try out the upcoming version. In what's probably a relief for its most active combatants, id confirms that Quake Live's current players will see their statistics transfer to the standalone edition. While Linux and Mac support won't continue after the transition, there is the possibility that emulation software can run the game—at least unofficially—on those platforms.

If you've never played or even heard of Quake Live, check out our review .

Thanks, Polygon .