Pure Farming 2018 announces PC mod support at launch

Old MacDonald had a farm. And on that farm he had a library of user-made 3D models, courtesy of Pure Farming 2018's official modding tools, which will be available to players at launch. E-I-E-I-O.

With a tractor here and a harvester there (and ploughs, trailers, trucks and more), publisher Techland tells us players will be able to import custom-made machines from their preferred 3D software—which can be shared in turn with the game's community.

Here's a dune buggy:

"Modding is a huge feature for the farming community so we simply had to have it in our game," says developer Ice Flame Games' Grzegorz Skwierczyński in a statement. "The tool we offer is intuitive and universal, giving players the flexibility to get really creative with what they add to the game—even going beyond traditional farming machines. We were testing it using one of the models provided by Techland as you can see in the video."

With the promise of "every custom machine you can imagine", Techland says it'll release more information following Pure Farming 2018's March 13 launch.

