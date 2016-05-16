PSA: God mode in Doom disables multiplayer and other features

Doom embodies nearly every aspect of the original games, from the speed and ferocity of combat to the gruesome occult imagery, but it doesn't quite capture the formers' spirit of the PC. Pull down the developer console while in the single-player campaign, type "god," press enter, and this message appears:

"Notice: Network play and online services are disabled. Saves and SnapMaps written will be permanently marked, re-triggering this when accessed. Restart without accessing any developer tools to restore."

Disabling multiplayer and flagging SnapMap saves make sense—it's just unclear why campaign saves are also flagged, or why tinkering around with cheats in such an otherwise playful game is so compartmentalized. Signs point to some kind of online single-player stat integration, but in the meantime, unless you want to get kicked offline every time you hop into hell or start your campaign from scratch, avoid playing around in the console.

The "god" cheat also doesn't even enable a true god-mode, only disabling hit damage. Exploding barrels, fire, and self-damage will still affect health. I'm bummed that none of the old cheats, like "idkfa," show up, despite the endless callbacks strewn about the rest of the game.

