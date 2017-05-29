Project IGI: We're Going In is in development

Project IGI: I'm Going In is a tactical FPS released in 2000 by Eidos Interactive. It wasn't exactly a runaway hit—our review from back then described it as "a botched opportunity for what could have been a cool game"—but it did some interesting things and is remembered reasonably fondly these days, at least as much as it's remembered at all. We may soon be hearing more about it, however, as a report on Norwegian site Pressfire has revealed that a new IGI game is on the way.

The translation comes via Google and is thus a little rough, but the article subtitled "Project IGI resumes" states that the bulk of funding in the most recent round of NFI grants will go to "a kind of comeback for the Norwegian classic from 2000, Project IGI." The new game is being developed by Norwegian studio Artplant, which was founded by members of original IGI developer Innerloop Studios, and will feature "the freedom the series has become known for." (There was a sequel released in 2003 called IGI 2: Covert Strike.)

Artplant chief Jack K. Wulff confirmed that the new IGI is in development, but said, "We don't have much to announce at this point, other than that the game will be called IGI - We're Going In," a play on the original title that suggests a focus on (or at least inclusion of) co-op multiplayer. Artplant had previously hinted on Twitter that David Jones, the hero of the first two games, will be back for round three.

@richardclemens7 Potentially this could become factual, yes.April 16, 2017

As for the original IGI releases, it's unlikely they'll return anytime soon: As GamesIndustry reported earlier this year when Artplant acquired the property, Square Enix still holds the publishing rights to the original games.