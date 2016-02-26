Stylish procedurally generated racer Krautscape has exited Early Access after two years in development. Phil wrote about the game back in 2013, describing it as a "visually fetching indie racer with weird folded wing-like cars". That's as good a sales pitch as any, but the real drawcard is the game's tracks, which generate as you race on them. That sounds like it'd be a hassle, but if you check out the gameplay trailer below, the freshly generated twists and turns are heavily telegraphed.

Oh, and the game has flying cars, too. There are three multiplayer modes, playable both online and in splitscreen for up to four players. There's a singleplayer practice mode, but the game is clearly designed with competition in mind. In the creator's words, "the leading player actively builds the racetrack while the chasing players can take shortcuts by flying off the track to overcome obstacles."

The game is 20% off during its launch period, and it's already pretty cheap at only US$7.99. Check out the trailer below.