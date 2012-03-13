Pre-order Gratuitous Tank battles and get access to the beta

Which do you prefer? Tanks or spaceships? Actually, it doesn't really matter. Despite the name, Gratuitous Tank Battles is far more than just a re-skin of 2009's Gratuitous Space Battles , which put an emphasis on pre-engagement preparation instead of real-time commanding. It also featured the most spectacular 2D space battles I've ever seen.

Positech's new game is set in an alternate reality where the Great War continues to rage. "Soldiers still fight in the trenches of the Somme, although rifles have (mostly) become laser rifles and giant armored mechs stride across no-mans land," reads the official website . Play on offence, and you'll be tasked with taking a squadron of customised tanks in to battle. We're talking proper customisation too: chassis, guns, armour and the likes. You can even paint your tanks silly colours. If you're more of the defensive type, you can create maps of turrets and future weaponry for other players to conquer. Read our full preview here .

Gratuitous Tank Battles is available to pre-order from the official website for $22.95/£14.63. I've embedded their most recent trailer below.