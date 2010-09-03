Poker Night at the Inventory

Telltale games have just unveiled a poker game at PAX. It'll be a comedy poker game starring four characters from games you know and love, or that you meant to play but couldn't get into because of the obtuse puzzles. It'll cost you $5/£3, and it'll be out "this fall."

It will star Team Fortress 2's Heavy, Strong Bad of HomeStarRunner.net , Max of the Freelance Police , and Tycho of Penny Arcade (or, more to the point, the ill-fated Penny Arcade Adventures). The Steam store page promises that "These characters come together in ways some never thought possible, in a setting few would have predicted." I mean, it's at... the inventory, right? That's what it says. I'm guessing they come together to... play poker? Here is the teaser video from a few days ago:

As they mention in their announcement post , Telltale will have to draw heavily on the personalities of the characters in order to pull this off - otherwise it's just a poker game, innit? Also, do they plan on giving Tycho a voice, or what? And how does Strong Bad hold cards with those boxing gloves on?